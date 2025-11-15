Ryan Williams is part of Indian squad for AFC Cup Qualifiers match in Bangladesh

Indian senior men’s team head coach Khalid Jamil named a 23-member squad on Saturday that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The match between Bangladesh and India will be played on November 18, at 19:30 IST at the National Stadium in Dhaka, and will be streamed live on FanCode.

The Blue Tigers, who had been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

Youngsters to lead the Indian Squad

After the retirement of India's all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri, the goal-scoring duty will be handed over to the rising young forwards like Mohammad Sanan and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Mohun Bagan players, the Indian midfield lacks experience, and Macarton Louis Nickson and Mahesh Singh Naorem will have to play key roles in ball distribution.

While forward Ryan Williams, who recently obtained an Indian passport, will travel to Bangladesh, his inclusion in the matchday squad is subject to the receipt of a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia and the subsequent approvals from FIFA and AFC.

The Blue Tigers' 23-member travelling squad to Bangladesh:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.