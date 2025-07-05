Football
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indian women'team beat Thailand- Highlights
India scripted history in Chiang Mai with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Thailand to book their place in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.
India scripted history in Chiang Mai with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Thailand to book their place in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.
Sangita Basfore was the star of the night, scoring a sensational long-range opener and later heading home the winner from a corner delivered by Nirmala Devi. Thailand equalised through Chatchawan Rodthong early in the second half, but Elangbam Panthoi’s crucial saves and India’s defensive resilience ensured the lead held firm.
It was a night of redemption and firsts — India’s first-ever qualification to the Asian Cup through the qualifiers route, built on belief, teamwork, and an unbreakable spirit.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 5 July 2025 2:38 PM GMT
Thank You for Joining Us!
And with that, we wrap up an unforgettable night in Chiang Mai.
Thank you so much for following our live coverage — it’s been an absolute privilege to bring you every moment of this historic win.
This is Aswathy Santhosh, signing off.
We’ll catch you again soon, right here on The Bridge, for more stories that move the game forward.
Good night!
- 5 July 2025 2:29 PM GMT
FULL-TIME: INDIA CREATE HISTORY!
It’s all over in Chiang Mai — and the Blue Tigresses have done it! 🇮🇳💙
India defeat Thailand 2–1 in a high-stakes battle to seal their first-ever qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup through the qualifiers.
Sangita Basfore was the hero of the night with a stunning brace, while Elangbam Panthoi stood firm at the back with clutch saves.
It’s a night that will go down in Indian football history — a result that inspires a nation and ignites dreams of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.
Australia 2026, here we come!
- 5 July 2025 2:22 PM GMT
Four Minutes of Added Time
The fourth official signals 4 minutes of stoppage time in Chiang Mai.
India are just moments away from scripting history, but Thailand are pushing hard for a late equaliser.
It’s now about nerves, focus, and grit for the Blue Tigresses.
Can they hold on and book that long-awaited ticket to Australia 2026?
- 5 July 2025 2:17 PM GMT
85' Panthoi Pulls Off a Crucial Save!
Thailand come roaring back in search of another equaliser, but Elangbam Panthoi stands tall once more.
A sharp effort from close range looked destined for the net, but India’s No. 1 dives brilliantly to keep it out.
It’s a vital stop at a critical moment — Panthoi is proving to be the wall India need tonight.
Still 2–1 in favour of the Blue Tigresses, and the clock is ticking down.
- 5 July 2025 2:07 PM GMT
74' Sangita Strikes Again!
She’s done it again! Sangita Basfore bags her second of the night, this time with a thumping header.
Nirmala Devi (3) delivers a pinpoint corner, and Sangita rises above everyone to connect cleanly and power it past the Thai keeper.
It’s a massive goal — India lead 2–1 in Chiang Mai and are edging closer to a place in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026!
What a performance from the midfield dynamo!
- 5 July 2025 2:00 PM GMT
66' India Threatens from a Set-Piece
India earn a free-kick in a promising position, and Manisha steps up to take it.
Her delivery into the box causes problems, falling kindly to Sangita Basfore at the edge.
Sangita goes for goal again, but this time her shot flies wide of the post.
A half-chance missed, but positive intent from the Blue Tigresses.
- 5 July 2025 1:49 PM GMT
55' Off the Post!
Thailand nearly take the lead moments after equalising!
A sharp attacking move ends with a powerful shot that beats Panthoi — but not the woodwork.
The ball crashes against the post and bounces out, much to India’s relief.
A huge let-off for the Blue Tigresses, who need to regroup quickly.
- 5 July 2025 1:43 PM GMT
Thailand Equalise with a Screamer!
Thailand are back in it — and in some style!
Chatchawan Rodthong lets fly from long range and her strike rockets into the net, leaving Elangbam Panthoi with no chance.
It’s a stunning goal that makes it 1–1, and suddenly the momentum shifts.
Game on in Chiang Mai — this do-or-die clash is living up to the billing!
- 5 July 2025 1:35 PM GMT
Second Half Underway!
We’re back for the final 45 minutes in Chiang Mai!
India lead 1–0 thanks to Sangita Basfore’s first-half screamer, but Thailand will be throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser.
The Blue Tigresses need to stay composed, disciplined, and ready to seize any counterattacking chances.
A place in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 is just one strong half away — let’s go!
- 5 July 2025 1:21 PM GMT
Half-Time: India 1–0 Thailand
The referee blows for half-time in Chiang Mai, and it's India who go into the break with the advantage.
A spectacular right-footed strike from Sangita Basfore separates the two sides in this high-stakes clash.
Thailand have had their moments — and forced a couple of strong saves from Elangbam Panthoi — but India's defence has held firm.
All to play for in the second half, but as it stands, the Blue Tigresses are 45 minutes away from making history.