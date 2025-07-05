AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indian women'team beat Thailand- Highlights

India scripted history in Chiang Mai with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Thailand to book their place in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

Sangita Basfore was the star of the night, scoring a sensational long-range opener and later heading home the winner from a corner delivered by Nirmala Devi. Thailand equalised through Chatchawan Rodthong early in the second half, but Elangbam Panthoi’s crucial saves and India’s defensive resilience ensured the lead held firm.

It was a night of redemption and firsts — India’s first-ever qualification to the Asian Cup through the qualifiers route, built on belief, teamwork, and an unbreakable spirit.

As it happened: