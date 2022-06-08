Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2022 LIVE: India take on Cambodia — Updates, Blog, Score, Result, Goals
The Indian football team takes on Cambodia as they begin their qualifying campaign in the third round for the AFC Asian Cup. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The Indian football team is ready to take on Cambodia as they begin their qualifying campaign in the third round for the AFC Asian Cup at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The Blue Tigers, who have been placed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia, will fancy their chances of qualifying for the premier tournament next season.
Get all the updates from the match from The Bridge's LIVE blog.
