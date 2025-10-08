AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: India face off against Singapore in a high pressure clash - Preview

India’s quest for an unprecedented third consecutive qualification for the AFC Asian Cup had begun in March 2025, but the FIFA International Window seven months later in October may yet prove to be the most important for them.

Facing Singapore in back-to-back matches on October 9 (away in Singapore) and October 14 (at home in Goa), India find themselves in a do-or-die situation, after having garnered a single point from their first two matches against Bangladesh (0-0) and Hong Kong, China (0-1). Singapore, on the other hand, are currently at the top of Group C with four points from their two games.

India defender Rahul Bheke outlined the importance of the double-header against Singapore. “These two are perhaps the most crucial games for us all. They are playing at home, and it will not be easy. We need to make sure that we do everything we can to get the points.

“We’ve seen videos of Singapore’s game, and we are preparing to that effect,” he continued.

Things stand pretty evenly between the two sides, when it comes to the head-to-head record. Singapore have the upper hand over India when playing the Blue Tigers in the South-East Asian city-state, having eight wins to India’s six, with one match being drawn. They also marginally lead India in terms of the number of goals scored 26-24. The last time these two sides squared off in Singapore, the Lions came out on top, winning 2-0 in an international friendly in 2012.

India have the upper hand, however, in the overall head-to-head record, winning 12 matches to Singapore’s 11, while four games ended in draws. The last meeting between the two sides was a 1-1 draw, India’s Ashique Kuruniyan cancelling out Ikhsan Fandi’s strike in 2022.

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was in goal during that match in Vietnam, recalls how close the game was.

“It was a very tight match, the last time we played them, but for sure, they have improved since then. They’ve got some very good players who can affect the game any moment,” said Sandhu. “But we want to make sure that we step up on this occasion and get the win.”

Gavin Lee, who was appointed as the interim head coach in June, is yet to win a match with Singapore, having drawn against Myanmar (1-1), and lost against Malaysia (1-2) last month.

The Lions, however, will be buoyed by the return of captain and defender Hariss Harun, who was injured for the friendlies against Malaysia and Myanmar in September.

Singapore also boast some firepower up front, who are based in overseas leagues. The most notable among them is forward Ikhsan Fandi, who has 21 international goals to his name from 41 caps. The 26-year-old, who plies his trade for Ratchaburi FC in the Thai League 1, however, is yet to find the net for his club in the six matches that he has played.

Another overseas prospect, 19-year-old Jonan Tan, plays for Vizela FC in the U23 national league of Portugal, has earned his maiden Lions’ call-up.

Seven players from the 26 probables called up by Lee are from Lion City Sailors, who currently top the league, suggesting that Lee has opted for in-form players to tackle India’s threat.



