AFC Asian Cup Qualification- India's Chances & Qualification Scenario Explained

India defeated Afghanistan by 2-1 in the second game of Group Stage of AFC Asian Cup Qualifying round 3. A stunning free-kick by talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri and a last-gasp winner by youngster Sahal Abdul Samad helped India register their 2nd win in as many games.

With the 2nd win, India is 2nd in the ground table behind Hong Kong only on goal difference.

Asian Cup Qualification Criteria

24 teams divided into 6 groups are playing the 3rd and final round of the Asian Cup qualification. A total of 6 group winners and 5 best ranked 2 teams will join the already qualified 13 nations to complete the 24-team lineup of the 2023 Asian Cup.

India's Qualification Scenario

With the win against Afghanistan, India has most likely secured their qualification. India plays Hong Kong next and if India secures a win against them, India qualifies as the virtue of group winner.

If India plays a draw or loses also, India might still go through to Asian Cup as the top 5 ranked group runner-ups. India will look to win the group against a low-ranked opposition Hong Kong on the 14th of June.

Hong Kong will come with 2 wins against Cambodia and Afghanistan and so will India. It will be interesting to see who tops the table for bragging rights.







