AFC Women's Asian Cup Live: India take on Vietnam in opener-Blog, Scores, Updates

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: The Indian women's team will begin its campaign against Vietnam at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday.

India qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup after 23 years, placed in Group C alongside former world champion Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.

Asian Cup is also a qualifier for the next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, with 6 direct available quotas and the two spots for Inter-Continental Play-offs.

The match is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.

Catch all the Live Updates here: