AFC Women's Asian Cup Live: India take on Vietnam in opener-Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia.
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: The Indian women's team will begin its campaign against Vietnam at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday.
India qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup after 23 years, placed in Group C alongside former world champion Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.
Asian Cup is also a qualifier for the next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, with 6 direct available quotas and the two spots for Inter-Continental Play-offs.
The match is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.
- 4 March 2026 4:00 PM IST
Here is the Indian starting XI in this opening fixture
Sweety Devi Ngangbam will lead the Indian side in the opening game of the Asian Cup, while Panthoi Chanu will be taking the goalkeeping duty.
Pyari Xaxa will lead the Indian forward line alongside the experienced Manisha Kalyan, Dangmei Grace and Soumya Guguloth.
- 4 March 2026 3:50 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup
India is set to begin its campaign at the Asian Cup with the opening group fixture against Vietnam. The match is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST