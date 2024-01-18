Football
AFC Asian Cup LIVE: India vs Uzbekistan- Scores, Updates, Results
The Blue Tigers will take on Uzbekistan in the second groups stage match of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Get all the LIVE updates here.
Indian men's football team will take on Uzbekistan in the second group stage game of AFC Asian Cup today at 8:00 PM. Both Uzbekistan and India come into their second Group B game in need of a result to go through.
Live Updates
- 18 Jan 2024 3:59 PM GMT
65' India trying to fight back!
India endeavors to weave together attacks in the second half, but so far, their efforts haven't borne fruit. The team faces a formidable challenge breaking through Uzbekistan's defense as they strive for a comeback in the AFC Asian Cup match.
- 18 Jan 2024 3:21 PM GMT
Half time!
At halftime, India finds themselves trailing 3-0 against Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup group stage. Despite glimpses of attacking efforts, Uzbekistan's clinical finishing has secured a substantial lead. India will need a resilient second-half performance to turn the tide in this crucial encounter.
- 18 Jan 2024 3:19 PM GMT
46' GOAL
In the 46th minute, Uzbekistan extends their lead to 3-0 with Nazrullaev capitalizing on another rebound. India faces a daunting challenge as Uzbekistan demonstrates efficiency in converting opportunities during this AFC Asian Cup clash.
- 18 Jan 2024 3:16 PM GMT
45' Mahesh so close!
Mahesh Naorem inches India closer to their first goal with a powerful shot from the rebound of a free-kick. However, the goalkeeper denies the attempt with a decisive punch, keeping Uzbekistan's lead intact. India shows resilience, persistently striving for that crucial breakthrough in the AFC Asian Cup group stage match.
- 18 Jan 2024 3:09 PM GMT
37' Good chance for India!
Another chance for India as Anirudh Thapa takes a shot from outside the box. The keeper makes a crucial save, punching the ball away. India continues to press forward, seeking a breakthrough in the AFC Asian Cup encounter against Uzbekistan.
- 18 Jan 2024 3:00 PM GMT
28' Too close yet too far!
India earns a free-kick from a favorable position after a foul. Sunil Chhetri steps up to take it, and Aakash Mishra attempts a header, but unfortunately, it goes wide. Despite the effort, India struggles to convert opportunities in their quest for a comeback in the AFC Asian Cup group stage match.