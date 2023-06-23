AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Japan humiliate India U-17 to eliminate them in group stages - Highlights

In a high-scoring encounter, India U-17 faced a devastating defeat against a dominant Japanese side, leading to their elimination from the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The first half was a dismal affair for India, as they struggled to make any significant impact on the game. With just one shot on target throughout the entire 45 minutes, India appeared overwhelmed by Japan's relentless offensive pressure. The Japanese side took full advantage of India's defensive vulnerabilities and managed to find the back of the net on three occasions before the half-time whistle. It seemed like an uphill battle for the Blue Colts, and their chances of a comeback looked bleak.

However, as the second half commenced, India emerged from the dressing room with renewed determination and a fighting spirit. Their intent to claw their way back into the game quickly paid off when Mukul Panwar scored a brilliant goal from a free-kick, injecting a glimmer of hope into the Indian camp. Nevertheless, Japan continued to assert their dominance, adding two more goals to their tally.

In the 61st minute, Danny Meitei showcased his individual brilliance by finding the back of the net, reducing India's deficit. The highlight of the match came when Sahil, India's goalkeeper, saved a penalty awarded due to a foul committed by Mukul Panwar. This momentary boost further motivated the Indian team.

The game reached a turning point in the 73rd minute when Dany Meitei struck again, bagging his second goal, and then Japan conceded an own goal. India found themselves trailing by just one goal, and a remarkable comeback seemed within reach. However, Japan, displaying their superior quality, quickly regained control of the match and went on to score three more goals before the final whistle.

In the end, India's valiant efforts fell short, as Japan emerged victorious with an impressive 8-4 score-line. While India's performance in the second half showcased their fighting spirit and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities, it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit created by Japan's dominant display.

Despite their elimination from the tournament, India's U-17 team can take pride in their commendable effort and resilience. The experience gained from participating in such a high-level competition will undoubtedly prove valuable for their future endeavors, and it is hoped that they will continue to progress.

