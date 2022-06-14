CWG Begin In
Football

AFC Asian Cup: India v/s Hong Kong - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Sahal Abdul Samad (Source: Indian football team)
Sahal Abdul Samad (Source: Indian football team)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 14 Jun 2022 2:09 PM GMT

Having already been assured a place in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the Indian men's football team readies itself to take on Hong Kong today. Both teams have been unbeaten so far and would be eager to put themselves to a stern test tonight.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Football Indian Football AIFF AFC Asian Cup 
