Adrian Luna signs long-term extension with Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced that it has extended the stay of Club captain and the Club's most capped foreign player, Adrián Luna, until 2027. This extension underscores Luna's invaluable contributions and reaffirms his integral role in the squad's future.

Since joining Kerala Blasters FC, Adrián Luna has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication both on and off the field. His remarkable performances have not only earned him the admiration of fans, but have also solidified his status as a key player in the Indian Super League.

The decision to extend Luna’s contract reflects the club’s commitment to building a strong and stable team foundation. With Luna's contract extension, the club is confident he will play a significant role in helping Kerala Blasters FC further its ambitions in the league.



Kerala Blasters FC looks forward to many more memorable moments with Adrián Luna and is confident that his presence will contribute significantly to the club's success.