Aditi Chauhan calls time on a stellar career

Aditi Chauhan has announced her retirement from professional football, bringing the curtains down on an international career that began when she first donned the U19 national colours in 2008.

Aditi made headlines in 2015 when she appeared for West Ham Ladies to become the first Indian woman to play in the English football League.

Announcing retirement via a social media post, Aditi thanked the sport for shaping her life and giving her an identity.

“Football is a game of two halves. I gave it everything in the first half but I’ve still got plenty left in the tank. I’m not done yet.”

“Thank you, football - for shaping me, testing me, and carrying me through. After 17 unforgettable years, I'm retiring from professional football with deep gratitude and pride,” Aditi wrote in an emotional post on Wednesday.

'More than a career'

In her post, Aditi mentioned that football was more than just a mere career for her.

“This game gave me more than just a career; it gave me an identity. From chasing a dream in Delhi to carving out my own path all the way to the UK where I pursued my Master's in Sports Management and played for West Ham United - I walked a road with no clear map. I never had to choose between education and passion. I fought hard to do both, and that balance has defined me,” she wrote..

“I gave everything to the game - my focus, my fire, my body - all in pursuit of that No. 1 jersey for India. But behind the highlights were the quiet battles: the fear of the unknown, the pressure to justify that my path was valid, and the persistent question from society - "How would you possibly make a living playing football?”

Aditi wrote about the challenges she faced including injuries, doubts, and pressure.

“And then, the injuries. Coming back not once, but twice from ACL injuries, I believe I set an example for other players that one could overcome anything with mental courage. The pain, the doubt, the silence - it was a battle I had to win from within.

“That’s why this past season meant so much. From fighting relegation to finishing in the top 3, and knocking out the defending champions - we built something unforgettable. I'll never forget my last international either - playing through a torn ACL and still not conceding. That moment reminded me exactly why I gave everything to this game.

“What I'm most proud of as a professional athlete is the consistency. Across 17 years, I kept coming back - through setbacks, through injuries, through every doubt - and earned the No. 1 spot time and again.

“My parents stood by me, picked me up when I needed, pushed me when I slacked a bit. Everything that I am, the things I've been able to achieve have been possible because of my mom, who's quietly just ridden this crazy ride with me and I can't thank god enough for giving her as my mom.

'Put in the work'

She went on to thank her family, friends, teammates, coaches, clubs, associations, the federation and fans, who she considered integral to her journey.

“As I now step into life beyond the pitch, I carry that belief with me - not as a player anymore, but as someone committed to building a stronger pathway and ecosystem for the next generation. My second half is about giving back to the game that gave me everything.

“The formula remains the same: dream big, believe in yourself, and put in the work,” she concluded.

Born in Chennai, Aditi moved to Delhi when she was barely nine.

She made her international debut with India U19 in 2008 and her senior national debut came during the 2011 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Olympic qualifiers.

Her most recent club stint in the Indian Women’s League club was with Sreebhumi.

In 2015, Aditi became the first Indian woman to play competitive club football in England when she joined West Ham United Ladies .

She completed her MSc in Sports Management from Loughborough University.