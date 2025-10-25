Abhista Basnett: The 14-year-old MVP powering India’s Asian Cup dream

For a moment in Bishkek, Abhista Basnett froze. The ball rolled across the turf a little too fast, a little too heavy.

Behind her, an Uzbek forward closed in fast. In front, her teammates shouted for a pass.

Basnett took one deep breath, killed the ball with her right foot, pirouetted in a smooth turn, and slipped a pass through two onrushing midfielders.

Few would have guessed this was only her second match as a centre-back.

In an exclusive chat with The Bridge, Basnett opened up about her rise, her nerves in defence, and her love for midfield magic.

"At first, I was really nervous," she said, with a chuckle. "I'm usually a midfielder, so carrying the ball from defence was scary. But after the first few passes, it felt natural."

That calmness under pressure has become her trademark.

At 14, Basnett is already one of India’s most technically gifted young footballers, a player whose touch feels rehearsed by instinct, not repetition.

The core of a star-studded team

In a team full of superstars, she is the metronome.

Every Indian attack, at some point, flows through her. Either when she drops deep to collect from the centre-backs or when she ghosts into pockets between lines.

Her footwork isn’t flashy, but surgical. One faint roll of her ankle can open a passing lane; one swivel of the shoulder can wrong-foot a marker.

Born in Pakyong, Sikkim, Abhista grew up chasing her brother in the garden, learning the basics from her father, a former footballer.

"I just loved playing," she recalled. "I didn’t think I’d reach this level at this age."

She made her senior state debut at 13, the youngest in the squad.

"I was very nervous at first," she said. "But the seniors were friendly, and slowly I got to know them."

That early exposure gave her the confidence to keep going, and soon, she was playing in the Sub-Junior national team before moving up to India U-17s.

India U-17 team with the SAFF title (Photo credit: AIFF)

Rising to the moment

Her first international breakthrough came in Bhutan at the SAFF U-17 Championship, where she quickly became the heartbeat of the team.

Her runs, passes, and composure drew attention from teammates and opponents alike.

"My favorite goal was the second one against Nepal," she said. "I gave the ball to Anushka, ran forward, and she passed it back. I scored. It wasn’t the best goal, but I loved it."

Basnett's performance earned her the tournament's Most Valuable Player award, a recognition that left her momentarily stunned.

"I thought someone else would get it. When they said my name, my hands were shaking. I was so happy, I can’t even express it in words," she recalled.

Abhista Basnett with the MVP award at the SAFF U-17 C'ships (Photo credit: AIFF)

Two months later, she was part of a historic moment: India’s U-17 women’s team qualified for the AFC Asian Cup after 21 years.

"There is a lot of excitement, but also nervousness," she admitted. "It's our first time after so many years. The opponents will be tougher than in the qualifiers, but our minds are strong. We’ll work hard to try to win games and aim for the U-17 Women’s World Cup."

Her success isn’t just about raw talent but instead about the mindset. Coach Joaquim Persson, who believes in empowerment and learning from mistakes, has been pivotal.

"He [Persson] encourages us," Abhista said. "If you make a mistake, he tells us, 'Don't worry. Now you have to do it better.' That gives confidence."

Midfield magician and versatile leader

Abhista has already played in multiple positions, including defence, but her true joy lies in midfield.

"I feel more fun to play in midfield because I get a chance to score and assist," she said.

Watching her move across the pitch, it’s easy to see why. Every feint, every pass, every glance seems measured, precise, and ahead of its time.

Even under the weight of expectations, she remains grounded. She balances school, training, and travel with care.

"I'm absent sometimes, but I make sure to catch up," she explained. "When I come back, I ask notes from my friends. I go for training and study too. I don’t want to leave studies."

Dreams beyond India

Basnett idolises Neymar for his flair.

"I try his skills sometimes, like the rainbow flick. Not all the time, but I try," she grinned.

But her inspiration isn’t only from overseas. She looks up to Manisha Kalyan and dreams of following in her footsteps, with Europe in her sights.

"I want to go to Europe and play," she said, her eyes lighting up with determination.

From the hills of Pakyong to orchestrating India’s midfield on the Asian stage, Abhista Basnett is proof that talent, courage, and a little flair can rewrite history and perhaps, one day, take her to the world’s biggest footballing stages.