Abhishek Yadav resigns from AIFF deputy secretary general post

Former India striker Abhishek Yadav has resigned from the post of deputy secretary general of All India Football Federation (AIFF), according to sources.

The 42-year-old Yadav was last year elevated to the post of deputy secretary general after serving as national team director since 2018.

"Yes, Abhishek Yadav has resigned from his post in the AIFF," a source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Yadav quitting the post was not unexpected as Sunando Dhar was named deputy secretary general after Kalyan Chaubey took charge as the new AIFF president.

Dhar was earlier the I-League CEO and later became acting general secretary following Kushal Das's resignation in the wake of the ouster of Praful Patel as AIFF president by the Supreme Court.

Yadav played 30-odd matches for India from 2002 to 2011. He was a one-time team-mate of the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh Gawli and Climax Lawrence.