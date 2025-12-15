Are we building a culture of sport or simply celebrating individuals: Abhinav Bindra

Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra questioned India's worship of Individual persons, citing Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T Tour across four cities in India as an example.

Messi is currently taking part in an event at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is his last stop in India. Earlier, he went to Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai for similar events.

"I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities global branding, and the magnetism of icons. But, as a society, are we building a culture of sport, or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar?" Abinav Bindra expressed his views via social media.

Indian fans and other VIPs turned up in large numbers at these venues, eager for proximity photographs and brief glimpses of the legend, even with tickets priced as high as ₹1 crore.

Bindra explained how even a fraction of such an amount can make an impact on the foundation of Indian sports if they choose wisely and not just for grand gestures.

"Yes, it is people’s money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose. Still, I can’t help but feel a quiet sadness, wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country." He expressed his grief.

He also mentioned that Lionel Messi's journey redefined excellence, but to honour such a legend, a country needs to ensure that it can allow more kids to dream like Messi by giving them sufficient resources.

"Icons like Messi inspire us, and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent. With long-term commitment. With choices that reflect not just what excites us today but what will strengthen us tomorrow." He added.

Other athletes, including Vinesh Phogat, seconded Bindra's sentiments, stating, "I hope our country someday truly wakes up for the sake of sport, not just for a day, but every single day."