Indian wonder kid Aaron Raphael meets Toni Kroos, visits Toni Kroos Academy

Four-year-old Indian wonder kid from Bengaluru, Aaron Raphael met his hero Toni Kroos after months of waiting. Aaron Raphael shot into fame after winning the KickInto22 challenge started by Toni Kroos' football academy earlier in the year.

Aaron met his super hero @ToniKroos at Madrid 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/fj0LCwsw97 — Aaron Raphael (@AaronRaphael7) November 13, 2022

After posting a video reaction to the KickInto22 challenge by Toni Kroos' football academy, Aaron Raphael quickly gained popularity on social media. Participants in the challenge were encouraged to use trick shots to demonstrate their footballing prowess.



The young Indian's entry was chosen as the winner from among hundreds of submissions. Aaron was declared the winner by Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

In his response video, Toni Kroos said, "He did a pretty excellent video, and I'm really looking forward to seeing you in Madrid for a private training session."



Aaron is already a part of the Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC's soccer schools program – one of the best grassroots-level footballing setups in the country also finds an admirer in Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar.

The Brazilian who currently plays for French giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) rated Aaron's skills five out of five in a social media video.

Toni Kroos Academy made arrangements for Aaron to come and train at his idol's academy. Social Media posts and exchanges started as soon as Aaron took off from India for Madrid. The Indian prodigy is having a lifetime opportunity and will have multiple avenues to learn and understand the game.

