50 Lakh and Chief Minister's praise for East Bengal Women

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a cash prize of INR 50 lakh for the East Bengal Women’s team in recognition of their victory in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) this season.

The Chief Minister said that the feat was incredible.

“The girls have accomplished an incredible feat. Winning the National League is a significant milestone, and the squad along with the head coach deserves commendation for their dominance in the league,” she said.

She expressed her best wishes for the team’s upcoming participation in the AFC Women’s Champions League, and hoped that they would continue East Bengal’s tradition of excelling in international competitions.

In addition to presenting a special trophy on behalf of the West Bengal government, Banerjee confirmed the cash award of INR 50 lakh for the victorious team, as stated in a press release from the club.

“I have a keen interest in women’s sports, and it fills me with pride that the East Bengal women have brought national recognition to our state,” Banerjee remarked.

The felicitation ceremony was held at Rabindra Sadan, where CM Banerjee commended the team's remarkable achievement, crediting their success to the dedication of the players and the guidance of the head coach.

The Chief Minister shared her aspirations for the team's upcoming performance in the AFC Women's Champions League, highlighting her dedication to advancing women's sports.