Building the bridge: Five young Indians who took their Football dreams to Europe

Football in India has grown rapidly over the last decade, but developing young talent to match European standards remains a challenge.

While India produces technically skilled players, exposure to structured European youth systems is still rare. Playing in European academies helps refine technical ability, tactical understanding, physical strength, and professional discipline.

One of the newest names making this transition is Yohaan Benjamin, a young midfielder from Maharashtra who recently became the first Indian selected for the UEFA Youth League through NK Bravo in Slovenia.

His journey reflects a growing trend of Indian youth players seeking competitive European experience at an early age.

Below is a look at five Indian footballers who have played youth football in Europe — their journeys, achievements, and what they mean for Indian football.

Yohaan Benjamin

Born in 2007 in Maharashtra, Yohaan Benjamin joined NK Bravo U-19 in Slovenia in 2025 and became the first Indian to play in the UEFA Youth League, Europe’s top U-19 club competition.

Facing elite youth sides across Europe, Benjamin gained early exposure to high-intensity football and tactical systems. His youth career in India, including a spell with Shillong Lajong, prepared him well for Slovenia’s NextGen Liga, where he has already impressed with goals and key performances.

Benjamin’s path shows how European youth exposure can accelerate development and raise tactical and professional standards. His achievement has inspired many young Indians to explore football opportunities abroad.

Ishan Pandita

At 16, Ishan Pandita moved to Spain and spent formative years across several youth clubs. He began with Alcobendas CF, linked to Atlético Madrid, before progressing to UD Almería’s U-18 side.

His most notable stint came with CD Leganés U-19 in Spain’s División de Honor Juvenil, where he faced top youth teams like Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

Despite FIFA’s protection-of-minors rules limiting contract opportunities, Pandita managed to stay active in competitive football. His consistent exposure to European training and match play set a high benchmark for Indian players aspiring to train abroad.

Ashique Kuruniyan

From the Pune City Academy, Ashique Kuruniyan joined Villarreal C in Spain on loan in 2016. He trained with Villarreal and CD Roda, gaining valuable experience in Spain’s technical and tactical environment.

A hamstring injury cut his stint short, but the move was still historic, making him one of the first Indian academy players to join a European club setup.

Despite its brevity, his time in Spain taught him professionalism, positional awareness, and the discipline demanded in European football.

Aakash Mishra

Left-back Aakash Mishra, from Varanasi, trained for four years at the U Dream Football Academy in Germany under UEFA-licensed coaches, facing youth teams across the country.

Though not attached to a professional club, Mishra benefited from structured coaching and match experience that shaped his tactical awareness and physical development.

After returning to India, he joined the Indian Arrows, translating his European training into consistent domestic performances. His journey highlights how structured overseas academies can effectively prepare Indian players for professional football.

Hridaya Jain

Striker Hridaya Jain, from Karnataka, joined NK Brinje Grosuplje in Slovenia’s second division in August 2025. Before that, he impressed with Delhi FC in the I-League, earning the Emerging Player award in 2024–25 with four goals and several assists.

Jain’s move represents a growing preference among Indian youth players for Central European leagues, which provide structured environments and regular playing time.

His experience emphasizes a sustainable approach — prioritizing steady development and adaptation to European football culture over prestige.

From Spain’s elite academies to Slovenia’s competitive leagues, more Indian youth players are using European exposure to fast-track their growth.

Players like Ishan Pandita and Ashique Kuruniyan joined established academies, while Yohaan Benjamin and Hridaya Jain found opportunities offering consistent match experience. Aakash Mishra’s time in Germany highlights the value of structured coaching at a young age.

Together, these journeys show that with early exposure, discipline, and the right opportunities, Indian footballers can rise to global standards and inspire the next generation.