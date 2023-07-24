Indian Women's Football: 34-member probables announced for AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Camp

Exciting news for women's football fans as the Senior Indian Women's Team gears up for the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, with a 34-member list of probables recently unveiled. The Blue Tigresses, are all set to embark on their journey towards Olympic qualification.

The camp is scheduled to kick off in Bhubaneswar on July 30.

India's journey in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Group C promises thrilling encounters as they go up against formidable opponents. The Blue Tigresses will face Japan, Vietnam, and hosts Uzbekistan in a series of challenging matches.

The games are slated to be held at the esteemed JAR Stadium and the iconic Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent between October 26 and November 1.

Earning a spot in Round 2 of the Olympic Qualifiers earlier this year, the Indian team showcased their mettle by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic with an impressive aggregate scoreline of 9-0 (5-0 and 4-0).

Now, they are eager to carry that momentum forward and continue their quest for Olympic glory.

List of 34 probables selected for camp:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.