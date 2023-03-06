32 teams to feature in 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship

The 27th edition of the Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship will get underway on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Thirty-one teams have been divided into six groups in the qualifying round, which will be played in six different venues across the country.

The Final Round of the competition will have a total of 12 teams - six group winners, five best runners-up, and the Railways, who have been given direct entry. The 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Manipur are the record 21-time champions and have also won the previous three editions of the Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship, most recently, edging Railways on penalties in the 2021-22 final in Kerala.

The groups and venues of the qualifying round of the 27th Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship are as follows:

GROUP I - GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar, Punjab

Punjab, Telangana, Sikkim and Haryana

GROUP II - IGIS Complex, Haldwani/Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram

GROUP III - Navelim and Benaulim, South Goa, Goa

Goa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

GROUP IV - Pant Stadium, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh

GROUP V - Sports Ground, Hindustan College of Science and Technology, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh

GROUP VI - Bangalore Football Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Karnataka, Bihar, Manipur, Gujarat and Assam