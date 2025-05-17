Football: 2025 Durand Cup to be held in July-August

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is all set to welcome back the prestigious Durand Cup for the third year in a row.

This was confirmed by BTR Chief Pramod Boro on May 17, who said the tournament will be held in Kokrajhar from 18 July to 23 August, 2025.

🚨#News l The Durand Cup 2025 dates are out!



The Durand Cup is scheduled to be hosted at several venues🏟️



📍Kolkata

📍Kokrajhar

📍Imphal

📍Shillong

📍Jamshedpur



The opening match will be held in Shillong, and the tournament is set to run from July 18 to August 23🗓️



📸: AIFF… pic.twitter.com/2snjbe3Wu2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 17, 2025

The Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia and one of the most respected in the world, will be hosted in the region for its 134th edition.

Kokrajhar will once again play a key role as a host venue, continuing its growing football tradition in the Northeast.

The upcoming tournament is being organized by the Indian Armed Forces in partnership with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), with the BTR government offering full support for the event's success in the region.

Kokrajhar's Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium, which successfully hosted matches during the previous two editions, will again serve as a major venue. The stadium is expected to host Group E matches and could potentially be the site of a quarter-final clash, similar to the arrangement in the 2024 edition.

Local football enthusiasts are already expressing excitement about the return of high-caliber football to their hometown. The tournament has been instrumental in boosting the football culture in the region, with attendance figures growing year on year since Kokrajhar first became a host city.

The tournament schedule indicates that the group stage matches will begin in Kokrajhar on July 18, with knockout rounds continuing through August before the semifinals and final, which are traditionally held in Kolkata