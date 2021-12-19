Football
2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship LIVE: Nepal vs India Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog
Live Updates from the 2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship match between Nepal and India
Indian Women's Team faced Nepal in the U19 Women's SAFF Championship today at 14:30 (IST) at Dhaka. After a narrow loss against host Bangladesh, the blue tigresses looked resolute to get back to winning ways. India beat Nepal 1-0 and qualifies for the finals of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship for the very first time.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2021 10:57 AM GMT
Thank you all of you for joining. See you next time.
- 19 Dec 2021 10:56 AM GMT
🔥 Full-time— The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) December 19, 2021
India has qualified for the finals of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship for the very first time as they defeated Nepal with a scoreline of 1-0 🤩#IndianFootball #TheBridgeFootball #SAFFU19WomensChampionship pic.twitter.com/DerVUP6Xl4
- 19 Dec 2021 10:55 AM GMT
India will now face either Bangladesh or Nepal in the final of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship.
- 19 Dec 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Full Time
90+4' The referee blows the final whistle and India qualifies for the finals of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship for the very first time.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 19 Dec 2021 10:51 AM GMT
90+4' India are on the verge of making history.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 19 Dec 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Substitution
90+3' India trying to kill the minutes as they are making another change. Kritina Devi comes on for Santhiya.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 19 Dec 2021 10:49 AM GMT
CHANCE
90+1' Apura with brilliant footwork near the penalty area but her left-footed shot goes just over the bar.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 19 Dec 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Additional Time
90' Four minutes added on.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 19 Dec 2021 10:43 AM GMT
Yellow Card
85' Kareen picks up a yellow card for obstructing the goalkeeper.
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 19 Dec 2021 10:39 AM GMT
82' Nepal only need a draw to qualify for the final. Can they find an equalizer?
India 1-0 Nepal
#INDNEP #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball