Football

2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship LIVE: Nepal vs India Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog

Live Updates from the 2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship match between Nepal and India

2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship LIVE: Nepal vs India Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-19T16:28:58+05:30

Indian Women's Team faced Nepal in the U19 Women's SAFF Championship today at 14:30 (IST) at Dhaka. After a narrow loss against host Bangladesh, the blue tigresses looked resolute to get back to winning ways. India beat Nepal 1-0 and qualifies for the finals of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship for the very first time.

Live Updates

