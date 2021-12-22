Football
2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship Finals LIVE: Bangladesh vs India Goals, Score, Updates and Blog
Live Updates from the 2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship Finals between Bangladesh and India
Indian Women's team is all set to face Bangladesh in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship finals in Bangladesh. The cross-border rivals will face one final time for the silverware. Follow all live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 22 Dec 2021 1:05 PM GMT
48' Foul. Tohura has earned a free kick in a very dangerous place. Nothing comes out of it. But clearly Bangaldesh has started the second half from where they left.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 1:02 PM GMT
Offside
46' Offside. Nervy moments in the Indian back line. Bangladesh has started on the top.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 1:01 PM GMT
Restart
46' Here we start again. The Bangladeshi team clearly dominated the first half. Can they continue their domination or India will come back ? Stay tuned and keep your eyes on our blog.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:48 PM GMT
Half Time
The first half ends goalless. After a bright start from the Indians, Bangladesh came back really well. They created two big opportunities which weren't converted. The Indians will have to improve a lot if they want to get their hands on the coveted trophy.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:46 PM GMT
45+1' Long ball forward for thr Indians. Bangldeshi goalkeeper had to come out to clear it.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:44 PM GMT
42' The Indian defence is soaking the pressure well. They are holding the shape very well. But the transition to the forwards are not going well. Bangldeshi midfield is clearly on the top.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:41 PM GMT
40' Some space for Tohura in the right side. Sher tries to take a shot and its over the bar.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:38 PM GMT
38' Bangladesh is creating good moves one after another. They are totally on ther top.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:37 PM GMT
36' Another good move from the Bangladesh team. And Indian defence was on point.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball
- 22 Dec 2021 12:36 PM GMT
34' Shot and it is well blocked by Bangladesh defence.
BAN 0-0 IND
#SAFFU19WomensChampionship
#BANIND #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball