Football
2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship LIVE: Bangladesh vs India Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog
Live Updates from the 2021 SAFF U-19 Women's Championship match between Bangladesh and India
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2021 10:55 AM GMT
- 17 Dec 2021 10:54 AM GMT
Bangladesh moves to the top of the table with 7 points while India are second on the table with 6 points. India will play Nepal in their final game on 19th December.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Full Time
90+4' The referee blows the full-time whistle as India went down to Bangladesh 1-0.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:49 AM GMT
Substitution for Bangladesh
90+2' Anuching replaces Shamsunnahar.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Added Time
90' Four minutes of added time to play.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:44 AM GMT
87' Bangladesh whips in a dangerous-looking cross from the right-flank is cleared by the Indian defenders.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:40 AM GMT
Substitution
83' India making a change this time. Balamurugan is replaced by Lynda Kom.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:39 AM GMT
Substitution for Bangladesh
82' Shopna Rani comes in for Marzia.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:36 AM GMT
80' We're heading towards the final ten minutes of the match. Can India find an equalizer?
Bangladesh 1-0 India
- 17 Dec 2021 10:34 AM GMT
77' Nitu Linda's left-footed effort goes wide.
Bangladesh 1-0 India
