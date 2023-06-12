18 years since India debut, Sunil Chhetri scores winner; dedicates goal to expecting wife

The indomitable Sunil Chhetri propelled Indian football team to the height of ecstasy once again as his goal sealed the victory against Vanuatu. With an exquisite strike that embraced the net with a lover's touch, Chhetri etched his name upon the annals of the beautiful game once again, while simultaneously inscribing a heartfelt dedication to his beloved wife who's expecting their progeny.

It was June 12, 2005 when a diminutive, obscure Sunil Chhetri stepped up in the absence of Bhaichung Bhutia and scored on India debut, that too against Pakistan. 18 years hence, on this very day, Chhetri, now the India captain, scored to catapult the Blue Tigers into the finals of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023.

As the ball nestled gracefully into the back of the net, Chhetri's face radiated with a smile, a reflection of the sheer joy and pride that surged through his veins. This remarkable goal not only propelled India to the summit of the table but also served as an exquisite symphony of love.



Following the match, the celebrated football maestro was quizzed about the exultant celebration that accompanied his extraordinary strike. With a twinkle in his eyes and a gentle tenderness in his voice, Chhetri revealed, "Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce - it's for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes."







With the win over Vanuatu, India rose to the top of the table, standing proudly at the summit. A tantalizing prospect now emerges on the horizon as the top two teams prepare to engage in a titanic battle, a battle that will determine the winner of the tournament. The nation, bedecked in saffron and green, pulsating with anticipation, Chhetri and his valiant compatriots have rekindled a flame of hope that burns brightly in every Indian heart.



Igor Stimac's post-match thoughts

Indian football coach Igor Stimac shared his thoughts on the team's performance after the game. Stimac acknowledged the challenging conditions they faced and emphasized the importance of scoring early in such situations. "In these conditions if you don't score early it becomes difficult as time moves. Positive thing is that we haven't lost composure and calmness. First half the midfield was sloppy and that's why we changed players."



When asked about his preferred starting lineup, Stimac replied that he had identified his ideal XI a long time ago. "I got it a long time ago... but the problem is that I can't keep playing them every now and then. Even now I don't have seven of my preferred players here with me, who could be in the starting XI."

India has qualified for the finals of the Intercontinental Cup, setting the stage for a formidable showdown against Lebanon, a strong opponent. India last hosted the tournament in 2018, which they won. The anticipation is high as the nation eagerly awaits this epic clash.



