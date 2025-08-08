ISL Clubs warn of independent legal move if AIFF doesn’t act on league's future

Eleven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have formally requested the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to urgently escalate the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the league's future to the Supreme Court.

This appeal comes amid a pause on the upcoming ISL season due to unresolved issues over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and league organizers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The clubs, representing the majority of the ISL franchisees, warned that if the AIFF fails to act promptly, they may seek judicial intervention independently to protect the interests of Indian football and ensure continuity of the league and its related competitions. Notably, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not endorse the joint letter.

The situation has escalated following a Supreme Court directive instructing the AIFF to refrain from negotiating new terms on the MRA until a final verdict is delivered in the case concerning the national federation's constitution. In response, the ISL organizers, FSDL announced a halt on the 2025-26 season as the current MRA is set to expire on December 8, 2025.

The clubs expressed surprise that the AIFF has yet to bring the pressing issue before the Supreme Court, given the serious repercussions it holds for the sport. The ISL teams highlighted that the legal uncertainty is causing an administrative deadlock that is threatening the football ecosystem across India. This stasis is impacting club planning, investment, commercial contracts, and the livelihoods of players, coaching staff, and support personnel.

The letter underscored the urgent need for the AIFF, as the principal regulator and party to the Supreme Court proceedings, to facilitate a swift hearing and resolution. They emphasized that safeguarding Indian football and the welfare of all stakeholders depends on resolving this legal limbo.

The clubs also indicated willingness to cooperate and provide legal support to the AIFF, but stressed it is imperative that the federation take the initiative to ensure the matter receives prompt judicial attention. Should the AIFF choose not to intervene, the clubs confirmed they are preparing to file petitions themselves to protect the integrity of the league and the broader interests of Indian football.

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of the uncertainty are already being felt on the ground. Chennaiyin FC announced a temporary suspension of operations affecting their first-team squad and staff. Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have reportedly suspended salary payments to players and personnel amid the ongoing crisis.

All 13 ISL clubs, alongside FSDL representatives, recently participated in a meeting with AIFF officials in New Delhi to discuss the impasse. The AIFF has also proposed the Super Cup in September as a stopgap competition to provide match exposure for clubs.