Fencing World Cup: Bhavani Devi exits in Round of 32 at Istanbul

India's Bhavani Devi exited the ongoing Fencing Women's Sabre World Cup after falling to a loss against the world number 23 Caroline Queroli in the Round of 32. The Indian went down 9-15 to finish 23rd out of the total 166 fencers competing in Istanbul.

Bhavani, who is ranked 56th in the world, won all her six group matches to finish on the top of Pool 12. This stunning show in the group stages earned her a direct entry into the table of 64 of the main round.

FIE Sabre World Cup : Coupe du Monde



Up against Lin Kesi of China in the round of 64, Bhavani prevailed 15-8 to advance to the table of 32 before eventually losing out to the France's Queroli.

The first ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, Bhavani Devi, was the only Indian in action at the Istanbul World Cup. This was also 28-year-old's best show in the last four World Cups she has competed in. While she managed to reach the main table of 64 in the Greece World Cup, she had to exit after the preliminary stages at the Georgia and Bulgaria world cups.

On the other hand, in the Men's Sabre World Cup which is being held simultaneously in Budapest, India's lone participant Karan Singh finished 89th out of the total 204 fencers.



