Tokyo Olympics: Fencing Day 3, July 26 – Bhavani Devi is all set to make her debut at the Olympic Games – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics will see India's only fencer Bhavani Devi competing in the Women's Sabre Individual event. She will begin her campaign in the Table of 64 stages. Bhavani qualified for the Olympics after claiming one of the two spots available for Asia and Oceania through the Adjusted Official Ranking method in the month of March.



The fencer from Chennai has been prolific on the international stage and in 2018 became the first Indian fencer to win a gold medal at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra.

With grit & undeterred determination towards her game, Sabre Fencer @IamBhavaniDevi is ready to take on her competitors at @Olympics Let us support her with #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @WeAreTeamIndia @PIB_India Watch 👇 https://t.co/qnkIs0XZWp

The 27-year-old has been training with the Italian national team under the guidance of coach Nicola Zanotti, in Italy, since April 2021 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.



Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - 5:30 AM IST

All the matches including the final will take place on the same day.

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC