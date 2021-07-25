Fencing
Tokyo Olympics: Fencing Day 3, July 26 – Bhavani Devi is all set to make her debut at the Olympic Games – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch
Bhavani Devi will be India's first-ever fencer to participate in the Olympic Games
Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics will see India's only fencer Bhavani Devi competing in the Women's Sabre Individual event. She will begin her campaign in the Table of 64 stages. Bhavani qualified for the Olympics after claiming one of the two spots available for Asia and Oceania through the Adjusted Official Ranking method in the month of March.
The fencer from Chennai has been prolific on the international stage and in 2018 became the first Indian fencer to win a gold medal at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra.
The 27-year-old has been training with the Italian national team under the guidance of coach Nicola Zanotti, in Italy, since April 2021 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 - 5:30 AM IST
All the matches including the final will take place on the same day.
