A look at the categories and events of Fencing at the Olympics

Fencing is one of the sports that has never missed a single Olympics since the birth of the modern event. This has also helped the sport evolve more and has resulted in it being one of the most keenly contested and intense individual events at the Olympics. Here is a brief overview of the list of events and respective medal contenders in each of them.





Categories are differentiated based on the kinds of weapons used:

Foil

The rectangular blade can be used anywhere on the torso and the groin along with the rule that no double touches are allowed.

Epee

The weapon used is slightly heavier than the other two. Scoring is done based on touches across any part of the body along with double touches being considered valid.

Sabre

Valid touches are anywhere above the waist for competitors using this weapon. The weapon is similar to the foil in terms of its weight.

There is not much difference between the individual and team events in terms of match rules. The only stand-out rule for the team event is that fencers from opposing teams face each other once and play a total of 9 matches(3 members per. The winner is the team with the highest score at the end of the game.



Men

1)Individual Foil

Medal Contenders- Foconi Alessio of Italy, Lefort Enzo of France

2)Team Foil

Medal Contenders- France, Italy, USA, Russia

3)Individual Epee

Medal Contenders- Gergely Siklosi - Hungary, Sergey Bida- Russia

4) Team Epee

Medal Contenders- Italy, France Ukraine Switzerland

5)Individual Sabre

Medal Contenders- Sanguk Oh of South Korea, Eli Dershwitz of USA, Luca Curatoli of Italy

6)Team Sabre

Medal Contenders- South Korea, Hungary, Italy Germany, Russia







