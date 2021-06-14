Fencing
A look at the categories and events of Fencing at the Olympics
A list of all the Fencing individual and team events that are to take place at this year's Tokyo Olympics.
Fencing is one of the sports that has never missed a single Olympics since the birth of the modern event. This has also helped the sport evolve more and has resulted in it being one of the most keenly contested and intense individual events at the Olympics. Here is a brief overview of the list of events and respective medal contenders in each of them.
Categories are differentiated based on the kinds of weapons used:
Foil
The rectangular blade can be used anywhere on the torso and the groin along with the rule that no double touches are allowed.
Epee
The weapon used is slightly heavier than the other two. Scoring is done based on touches across any part of the body along with double touches being considered valid.
Sabre
Valid touches are anywhere above the waist for competitors using this weapon. The weapon is similar to the foil in terms of its weight.
There is not much difference between the individual and team events in terms of match rules. The only stand-out rule for the team event is that fencers from opposing teams face each other once and play a total of 9 matches(3 members per. The winner is the team with the highest score at the end of the game.
Men
1)Individual Foil
Medal Contenders- Foconi Alessio of Italy, Lefort Enzo of France
2)Team Foil
Medal Contenders- France, Italy, USA, Russia
3)Individual Epee
Medal Contenders- Gergely Siklosi - Hungary, Sergey Bida- Russia
4) Team Epee
Medal Contenders- Italy, France Ukraine Switzerland
5)Individual Sabre
Medal Contenders- Sanguk Oh of South Korea, Eli Dershwitz of USA, Luca Curatoli of Italy
6)Team Sabre
Medal Contenders- South Korea, Hungary, Italy Germany, Russia
Women
1)Individual Foil
Medal Contenders- Inna Deriglazova of Russia, Ysaora Thibus of France2)Team Foil
Medal Contenders- Russia, Italy, France, USA
3)Individual Epee
Medal Contenders- Injeong Choi of South Korea, Ana Popescu of Romania
4) Team Epee
Medal Contenders- China, Poland, Russia, Korea
5)Individual Sabre
Medal Contenders- Olga Kharlan- Ukraine, Sofya Velikaya- Russia
Indian Contender- C.A.Bhavani Devi
6)Team Sabre
Medal Contenders- Russia, Italy, France, Korea