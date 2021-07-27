WATCH: Coach proposes to fencer on live TV during Tokyo Olympics

What was to be a gloomy day after missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday for Argentinian fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice turned out to be one of the most memorable days of her life. The Argentinian was giving an interview after being beaten in the women's sabre by Hungary's Anna Morton when she had the biggest surprise of her life.

Her longtime coach and partner, Lucas Guillermo Saucedo decided to erase the pain of defeat by holding up a handwritten sign behind her that read, "Will you marry me, please?".

"They (the press) told me to turn around, and he had the letter. I forgot everything. I was like, 'Oh my God. We are very happy. We are very good partners. Of course, we have fights, but we enjoy each other's time. We love each other so much, and we want to spend our lives together. We are going to celebrate in Buenos Aires with a big barbecue," said Perez Maurice, report New York Post.



Guillermo Saucedo had been turned down once before but felt this was the right moment, "I love her, and when she lost the match she got very sad, so maybe this proposal should change her mentality. I wrote on the paper at the moment. If she had won, no, I would have waited for the moment," he said, reports New York Post.