Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Fencing

Prime Minister offers encouragement to fencer Bhavani Devi after Olympics lost

Prime Miniter Narendra Modi offered encouragement to India's first ever fencer at the Olympics - Bhavani Devi, after her defeat in Tokyo

PM Modi offers encouragement to fencer Bhavani Devi after Tokyo Olympics loss
X

Bhavani Devi during her maiden Olympic appearance (Source: Getty Images)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-27T06:55:23+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered encouragement to C A Bhavani Devi, India's first ever fencer in the Olympics who lost to the world number three, saying she gave her best and this is all that counts.

Following her loss, Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win. "I am sorry," she said and expressed thanks to Modi among others for their support.

The prime minister replied, "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of its contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens." Replying to Modi's tweet, Devi said, "When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day I can ask for?"

She said Modi's words motivated her and that he stood by her even though she lost the match. This gesture and leadership have given her the boost and confidence to work hard and win upcoming matches for India, she added.

The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

Tokyo Olympics Bhavani Devi Fencing 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X