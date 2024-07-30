Egyptian Fencer Nada Hafez competes in Paris Olympics while pregnant

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez made headlines at the Paris Olympics by competing in the women’s individual sabre while seven months pregnant.

The 26-year-old, participating in her third consecutive Olympics, advanced past her first match but was eliminated in the round of 16.

Hafez, hailing from Cairo, expressed her pride and determination in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, and my yet to come to our world little baby!" she wrote.

In her initial match, Hafez defeated Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the United States with a score of 15-13.



However, she faced a tough opponent in Jeon Hayoung of South Korea, losing 15-7 at the iconic Grand Palais in Paris.

Reflecting on her journey, Hafez shared, "Pride fills my being" after competing while pregnant.

She acknowledged the physical and emotional challenges, stating, "My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical and emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."

Hafez also credited her husband, Ibrahim Ihab, and her family for their unwavering support, which she described as crucial to her reaching this milestone.