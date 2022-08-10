Fencer Bhavani Devi wins gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championship

Bhavani Devi clinched the gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 which was held in London. This was the fencer's second gold in the competition's history as the first came back in 2018.

BHAVANI DEVI IS COMMONWEALTH FENCING CHAMPION 🏆



🇮🇳's @IamBhavaniDevi wins GOLD 🥇 at Commonwealth #Fencing 🤺 Championship 2022 in Senior Women's Sabre Individual category



She won 15-10 against 🇦🇺's Vasileva in the Sabre final



Hearty congratulations, Bhavani 🙂#IndianSports pic.twitter.com/8UOs6OcvLm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 9, 2022

Devi, India's first Olympic fencer, defeated Australia's Veronkia Vasileva 15-10 to take the first prize. The Indian achieved the feat in the Senior Women's Sabre Individual category.

Bhavani's start to the championship was smooth as she received a bye in her first match. Then, she doled out 15-6 and 15-5 defeats to Alexandra David and Scotland's Lucy Higham before facing the Australian in the final.

Vasileva did not make it easier for the Indian, as compared to Devi's wins prior to the gold medal match, but the Tokyo Olympian was able to get the better of her opponent and win the gold.