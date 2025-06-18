Bhavani Devi knocked out of Asian Fencing Championship pre-QF

Top Indian fencer Bhavani Devi was knocked out in the pre quarterfinals of the Asian Fencing Championships 2025 underway in Bali, Indonesia.

Fifth seed Bhavani suffered a close 14-15 loss to Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Sarybay in the women’s individual sabre on Wednesday.

Bhavani got a first round bye and then defeated Vietnam’s Pham Thi Thu Hoai 15-3 in a one-sided contest before going down to Sarybay.

Indian fencer failed to replicate her historic success from the 2023 Asian Championships, where she won bronze.

Earlier, Shreya Gupta also lost to Sarybay 5-15 in the round of 16.

In the same event, Sanya and Alka Sunny Vallattuparambil fumbled at the first hurdle, losing to Philippines’ Jylyn Nicanor 10-15 and Singapore’s Kai Li Christine Tan, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the men's sabre, Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi beat Australia’s Colin Chen 15-9 in the opening round. But failed to go past top seed Chenpeng Shen 5-15 in the second round.





Karan Singh received a bye in the first round. He beat Chinese Taipei’s Chien-Chiu Pang 15-13 but lost to Japan’s Kaito Streets 12-15 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Vishal Thappar and Gorakh Nath fell at the first hurdle, losing to Kazakhstan’s Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly (8-15) and Japana’s Kaito Streets (10-15).

In women’s foil, Kanupriya lost to New Zealand’s Chan Ho Ting Ruby while Dippanshi Netam lost to Australia's LEUNG Rianne.

In men's epee, Udaivir Singh had close encounters defeating Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Kazazi Ahmed 15-11 but losing to Australia’s Jacob Crook 12-15.

Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin lost to China’s Zijie Wang in the second round as Jetlee Singh also dropped out in the second round losing to third seed Vadim Sharlaimov of Kazakhstan.