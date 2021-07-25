Fencing
Tokyo Olympics: Fencing LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Bhavani Devi in Action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Bhavani Devi will be in action in the round of 64 Individual Women's Sabre event
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Fencing on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India's star fencer Bhavani Devi will be in action in the Round of 64 Individual Women's Sabre event. The match is expected to start at 5:30 AM IST on the 26th of July.
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 3:19 PM GMT
Parents role in where she is today
- 25 July 2021 3:18 PM GMT
Background and Importance
- 25 July 2021 3:16 PM GMT
Need a 5:30am wake up call?
India will kickstart the proceedings on Day 3 of Fencing with Bhavani Devi headlining the event. She will be taking part in the Round of 64 in Women's Individual Sabre event. Make sure you are up for the match because this is also a historic moment for the country from several points of view. Trust us, you do not want to miss out on it.