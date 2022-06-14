Fencing Association of India to decide on vacant post of president

The executive council of Fencing Association of India (FAI) will meet virtually on Wednesday to take a decision on who will be its acting chief after the resignation of Pankaj Singh.

In April, Singh had tendered his resignation from the post of president of both the FAI and Uttar Pradesh State Fencing Association. He had decided to give up the two two posts citing his "commitments as legislator and as a BJP vice-president" of Uttar Pradesh as it became "increasingly time-consuming".

"I have realised that given the responsibilities mentioned above, I have been unable to dedicate the required time and energy to the association's work. So, I would like to tender my resignation," Singh had written in his resignation letter dated, which was addressed to FAI secretary Rajeev Mehta, who is also the secretary general of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"The executive Council of FAI will meet tomorrow online. An acting president will be announced during the meeting," Mehta said.

There were also reports few months ago that Singh could be interested in running for the president's post of the IOA. Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida and son of Union Defence Minister Rajnah Singh, took over as the president of FAI last August. Singh was elected unopposed in the election for the executive board 2021-25 of the FAI.