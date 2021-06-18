India's teenage sensation part of the Bayern Munich World Squad

Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) Young Indian footballer Shubho Paul on Thursday said being selected in FC Bayern's world squad (Under-19) is a dream-come-true moment for him and he is keen to learn the popular club's style of play. "I am at a loss for words. I had never thought about it. It was my dream to be associated with a team like Bayern Munich. A dream come true for me...," he said at a virtual media interaction on his official selection in FC Bayern World Squad. "I like the FC Bayern Munich way of playing. I want to learn the aspects of that style of play from the club's coaches," he added. However, Paul who was to travel to Mexico where the squad of 15 was to train for some time before flying to Germany, would not be doing so now owing to the COVID-19 pandemic induced restrictions. According to Bayern Munich officials, including Klaus Augenthaler, head coach of the FC Bayern World Squad (Under-19), Paul won't be able to travel to Mexico but would remain in touch with the club's coaches. "He can't travel to Mexico because of the COVID situation. We will stay in touch with him. In August, we hope he can travel to Munich. We hope we can see him face to face and train with him. The club will support him," Augenthaler, an FC Bayern legend, and World Cup winner, said. He praised the 17-year old Indian. Asked what they saw in Paul which made the club rope him in, Augenthaler said "Definitely, we saw the quality he has. He is talented. The thing is he should not put himself under pressure. He has to learn a lot." Paul, who is the captain of I-League team Sudeva FC, was picked by the German giants after a process wherein players from around the world were selected and the list was narrowed down to 64, to 35, and finally to 15.



The world squad (U-19) will play matches against local teams, including the FC Bayern Under-19 side. Meanwhile, Matthias Brosamer, head of sports in China, Japan, and Korea of FC Bayern, said the club was making efforts to develop football in India and the selection of Paul in the Under-19 world squad was a step in that direction. "We are aiming to find the right partner to develop football in India. Of course, Shubho (Paul) is the first step. We are looking forward to developing talents here. We are also here to learn from every country... every country is different in football," he added. Paul has been at Sudeva FC since he was 12 and the club officials including Anuj Gupta, president, and co-founder, and Vijay Hakari, vice-president and co-founder, praised the youngster and his single-minded focus which had brought him to this level.