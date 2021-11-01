Ultimate Battle includes Asian Games Esports titles on its platform

With esports all set to make its debut at the Asian Games next year, Ultimate Battle (UB), India's first-ever one-stop online esports platform, now boasts of all the five esports medal games that India may participate in. Gamers will get a first-hand opportunity to train and compete in these games on the UB platform ahead of Asia's prestigious sporting event.



With an aim to popularise and encourage the fan base for these games in the Indian gaming ecosystem; Ultimate Battle is the only platform in the country to introduce all the five video games permissible among the eight titles that will be part of the 2022 Asian Games.

Among the eight esports titles to be part of the Asian Games, PUBG Mobile (Asian Games version), Arena of Valor and Dream Three Kingdoms (DTK) 2 are the ones in which, for now, there is no clarity on India's participation as the first two titles are currently banned in India while the DTK2 is not available to play in our country. The other five titles which can see participation of Indian gamers and are now available on UB platform are,

FIFA (made by EA SPORTS), Dota 2 League of Legends HearthStone Street Fighter V

Regular tournaments will be hosted on the UB platform, providing an optimum chance for the casual gamers as well as professional esports athletes to ace their game. They will also have a ranking system in place as part of the automated leader board based on the performances of each of the players. The winners will be awarded with exciting prize money.

