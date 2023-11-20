True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023

After an exhilarating display of esports action, Team True Gravity emerged on top at the Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023. The team put up a dominating run through the Upper Bracket, taking down the likes of Revenant Esports and Team Griffin to become the Indian champions.

The Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, organized by Skyesports, was the biggest esports event for the game to date. It featured a prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs, grassroots-level qualifiers, and a standalone on-ground event at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

The offline event saw scores of Pokemon UNITE fans attend the event, as they came to witness their favorite esports teams compete for the trophy. Team True Gravity put up a dominant show for their fans. In the Grand Final, they were up against Forge Your Legacy but were able to take down on the back of some consistent teamplay.





The INR 10 Lakh Prize Pool will be split amongst the top four teams as follows:



First place: Team True Gravity (INR 4 Lakhs)

Second place: Forge Your Legacy (INR 2.75 Lakhs)

Third place: Team Griffin (INR 1.75 Lakhs)

Fourth place: FS Esports (INR 1 Lakh)

Additionally, these four teams will now move on to the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League India Playoffs. From here, the top teams will move on to represent the country at an international offline event.

Commenting on the victory, Team True Gravity’s Hayrambh “Mereum” Rajesh Monga said, “This was definitely an exciting journey. We have put in a lot of work and thankfully it paid off but we know that the journey doesn't end here. The Asia Champions League is a very big event and we’ll be competing with international teams so hopefully we will be able to prepare well enough for that.”