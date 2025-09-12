Tesla joins BGMS season 4 Grand Finals

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading gaming and esports company, today announced a collaboration with American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla for the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) Season 4.

This is Tesla’s first-ever collaboration with an Indian esports tournament, marking a historic moment for the country’s esports industry.

The Grand Finals of BGMS Season 4 will be held from September 12 to 14, bringing together the top 16 teams in the country to compete in a high-octane LAN Final.

Tesla, which recently entered the Indian market by opening experience centers in BKC, Mumbai, and Worldmark Aerocity, Delhi, will showcase one of the world’s best-selling cars, the redesigned Model Y, at the event, giving fans a firsthand look at one of the most technologically advanced vehicles on the road. The Grand Finals will open with the Tesla Light Show, which has become a viral cultural phenomenon at global events over the years.

Both Tesla and NODWIN Gaming share a forward-looking identity of innovation, disruption, and technology leadership. Tesla’s integration of software, EV technology, and even gaming into its cars mirrors the digital-first mindset of esports. Collaborating with NODWIN Gaming for BGMS enables Tesla and NODWIN to mutually enhance their presence in India, engaging directly with a vibrant, youth-first community at the forefront of digital entertainment.

As the only esports tournament in India broadcast on national television, the entire collaboration created unparalleled visibility among Gen Z and millennial audiences, highlighting the growing cultural and commercial significance of esports in the country.

“At NODWIN Gaming, every season of BGMS is about pushing boundaries, and this year we’re proud to have Tesla join the journey. Their association reflects how esports in India has grown into a mainstream cultural and commercial platform that forward-looking brands want to engage with. Together, we’re shaping how global brands and gaming communities connect, here in India and beyond. Collaborations like this show what’s possible when innovation and culture come together,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming.

According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2025, the number of brands investing in esports in India is expected to grow from 68 in 2024 to 75 in 2025, fueled by new titles, larger tournaments, and deeper engagement with youth audiences. Season 4 of BGMS is a testament to this surge, with a powerful line-up of partners including OnePlus as Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner, Android as Co-Title Sponsor, and TVS Motor Company entering its third consecutive year.

The tournament also features Red Bull, Duolingo English Test, Swiggy, and Bisleri, further proving the sector’s growing ability to attract marquee global and Indian brands.

The BGMS Season 4 Grand Finals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and on JioHotstar from September 12 to 14, airing during prime-time from 5 PM to 8 PM IST.