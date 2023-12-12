Team SOUL onboards iQOO as title sponsor

In a pioneering move for Indian Esports, Team SOUL, India’s premier Esports team has roped in iQOO as its exclusive title sponsor for six months. In addition to the groundbreaking announcement, the official jersey of ‘iQOO SOUL’ was also unveiled by Team SOUL’s Co-Founder & CEO Animesh Agarwal alongside iQOO CEO Nipun Marya at Sunder Nursery in Delhi on Tuesday.

This unique partnership marks the first time in the country’s Esports landscape that a team has secured a high-profile title sponsorship that extends beyond individual tournaments. Led by Sahil Jhakar (SOUL Omega), and comprising the country’s other popular BGMI athletes including supporter Sohail Shaikh (SOUL Hector), assaulters Akshat Goel (SOUL Akshat), Naman Adiani (SOUL Neyo),and Harsh Paudwal (SOUL Goblin), Team SOUL has solidified its position as a formidable organization within the nation’s competitive gaming community.

The team has a prolific track record of winning high-stakes tournaments including the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019, PUBG Mobile Cup Open (PMCO) Spring Split: India, and the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2022, and also representing the nation on the international stage.

Commenting on the game-changing partnership that reflects Team SOUL’s unwavering dedication to excellence, Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, S8UL said, “We are thrilled to welcome iQOO as the title sponsor of Team SOUL. This partnership marks a historic moment in Indian Esports and is built on a shared vision of elevating the Esports sector of the country. Through this collaboration, iQOO SOUL has reinforced its position as a powerhouse in the sector, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Aligned with iQOO's commitment to innovation, which resonates with our passion for pushing the boundaries in gaming, our collective aim is to contribute significantly to the ongoing growth and evolution of the Esports landscape."

iQOO has been an active contributor to the Esports ecosystem in India by not only organizing its own tournaments but also partnering with Krafton to organize official BGMI tournaments in the past as well as forging strategic partnerships with third-party tournaments. Additionally, iQOO was also the official Esports gaming phone partner for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou where Esports made its debut as an official medal sport and India’s 15-member contingent competed across four titles.

"In the dynamic realm of Indian Esports, the partnership between Team SOUL and iQOO as the exclusive title sponsor heralds a groundbreaking chapter. As we proudly unveil the official jersey of 'iQOO SOUL,' this collaboration not only signifies a historic moment but also echoes our shared commitment to elevate the Esports landscape in the country. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the collective vision of making strides in the ever-evolving world of competitive gaming." - Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO.

Newzoo’s ‘2022 Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report’ states that sponsorship is Esports’ highest-grossing revenue stream, generating $837.3 million in 2022 and accounting for nearly 60% of the entire market.

Additionally, the "Windows of Opportunity" report on India's Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY predicts that the number of brands investing in Esports in India will grow from 80 in 2022 to reach 100 in 2023

iQOO SOUL will be in action as they compete for glory in front of thousands of fans at the electrifying LAN finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series which are scheduled to take place on December 15, 16 and 17 at the Eka Arena Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat