Rooster Bet In-Depth Review

Rooster Bet is one of many new online gaming and sportsbook platforms welcoming players from around the world, including those in the UAE. Offering an extensive variety of risk-taking options, the platform is well-suited to those looking for a safe, reliable, and competitive operator to try their luck with.

In the following review, we’ll look at everything you need to know about Rooster Bet. This includes the website’s overall usability, how well its sportsbook covers odds, the available online gaming options, mobile accessibility, what promotions and bonuses it offers, unique tools, payment processors, and more.

We’ll also compare this newcomer to other international providers to see how the site measures up and whether or not it offers what players are looking for. So, let’s dive right in.

Usability and Registration

Like most online gaming platforms, the design of the Rooster Bet website aims to streamline navigation and help users find what they need quickly. This is done effectively through a main horizontal menu, a secondary menu (horizontal for the online games and vertical for the sportsbook), and a hamburger menu.

The site’s dark mode makes the detailed graphics used for banner ads stand out vividly and makes the site easy on the eyes when viewed in darker environments. As a bonus, despite the multiple visual elements of the site, it loads quickly and displays pages with little wait time, even when navigating around extensively.

Registration is simple. A concise form requires only your name, email address, country of origin, and contact number. The site doesn’t require verifying any of these details (even your email) before opening a player account.

Once registered, however, you’ll be subjected to a regular Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. During this, you’ll need to provide proof of identity, address, and even proof of payment. The latter is a screenshot or photo of a bank statement or other payment provider that proves the deposit you made to your account. Your phone number will also need to be verified.

While opening an account should ideally require verifying your email address beforehand, the site takes its security seriously, and there seems to be no way around its stringent KYC policies.

Odds and Wagering Options

With over 75 types of sports offered by the sportsbook section of the website, Rooster Bet has plenty to offer regarding wagers on upcoming events. These range from the most popular, like football (soccer), tennis, and basketball, to the more niche options like chess, badminton, and floorball. Each type of sport also supports a variety of wager types.

For ease, sports are also categorised according to location. The site covers almost all regions in which a sport has upcoming events and provides these in a filtered list to make finding the one you’re looking for quicker.

The odds offered for most of these games are on par with other bookmakers, with some slightly better for players. For instance, wagers on the Canadian National Hockey League games sometimes offer better odds than major competitor sportsbook Bet365.

Live wagering options are also available. These options also offer competitive odds, with odds for a match from the French Open being incredibly close to those provided by Bet365. When updating the odds while placing a wager, the site will notify you that the odds have changed and ask you to review them—a great feature showing Rooster Bet’s transparency.

Aside from sports wagering, the site has a dedicated online games section filled with feature-rich titles from top providers like Evolution, NetEnt, Pariplay, and more. A number of live game experiences provide a more authentic risk-taking experience.

Mobile Accessibility

Despite not having dedicated mobile applications like some competitors, Rooster Bet works well on smaller screens. The site’s responsiveness helps adapt your view according to the device you access it on and keeps key menus and icons within easy reach.

The mobile version of the site also loads quickly and uses noticeably less data, making it ideal for use on the road or away from Wi-Fi. Mobile users can access the same promotions available on desktop, as there are no exclusive mobile-online offers.

Several unique features also make wagering on mobile easier. The most noteworthy of these is the ‘quick bet’ option. When enabled, this simplifies wager slips and makes it easier to quickly place one-tap wagers, which is particularly useful for in-play wagers.

Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty

Rooster Bet offers multiple promotions and bonuses to new and existing players. These are awarded using a mix of automatic application and promo codes. All current promotions can be found under the named tab in the site’s main vertical menu.

New players have access to a free wager slip based on 100% of their first deposit amount (up to €200) and 50% on their second (up to €100). These free wagers can be used on any game from any market but expire relatively quickly after being claimed. Online gamers fare slightly better with a deposit match of 100% up to €1,000 with 100 free spins for select games.

Existing players can benefit from weekly reload bonuses offering 25% (up to €100) and a free wager on certain games each week. The site also has a current Comboboost promotion offering higher payout amounts on all winning combo wagers that fall within specific odds.

Though it’s limited to online gamers only, Rooster Bet also has a desirable loyalty program that offers daily, weekly, and monthly cashback. However, it comes with staunch requirements, including that a minimum of €100 must be lost in play on the day, week, or month before payout.

Banking, Support, and Licensing

The site accepts many payment methods, particularly considering its young age, though they are location-dependent. Among the most popular are Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Neosurf, MiFinity, eZeeWallet, and Paysafecard.

A generous selection of cryptocurrencies is also accepted, ranging from well-known coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to less-popular options like Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Each deposit method has a minimum amount, regardless of currency, which is limited to Euro or US dollar for fiat currencies. Withdrawals, which use mostly the same methods, also have minimum withdrawal amounts, with processing times ranging from instant (e-wallets and crypto) to five banking days (Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfer).

If you encounter any issues with payments or anything else, the site has an AI support bot that is relatively helpful for simple questions. More advanced inquiries will require transferring to an agent, which could take longer than you’d like. Alternatively, support can be sought via the provided online form or email ([email protected]).

The site is fully licensed in Curaçao and operated by Dama N.V., a company with extensive experience running reputable online gaming sites.

Who Is Rooster Bet Best For?

With support for various languages, including English, Arabic, French, and six others, Rooster Bet is accessible to many worldwide. The dual option of online games or sports wagering also makes the site more enjoyable for players who enjoy trying their luck in various ways.

Summary

Despite being a relative newcomer to the market, Rooster Bet has quickly established a name for itself as a reputable online gaming provider. Offering a vast array of online games alongside an extensive sportsbook with competitive odds, the site functions well and is easy to begin playing with.

Although the lack of a mobile app may deter some players, the site’s responsive nature, various payment options, and other features more than compensate for this, making the platform the perfect one-stop destination for thrill-seeking users.