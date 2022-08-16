Esports: Team Revenant to represent India at the 2022 Pokemon Unite World Championships

Hustling their way amongst the top Esports teams in the country, Revenant Esports booked their spot in the Pokemon UNITE World Championships 2022 by clinching the Indian regional qualifier with a dominating performance. They thrashed Ascension by 3-1 in the final and also took home the prize money of $20,000.

Revenant Esports were impressive throughout the tournament, winning all of their nine games in the group stages and playoffs.





The team will now represent India at the Pokemon UNITE World Championship, scheduled to take place in London from August 19-20. The tournament will feature a massive prize pool of USD 500,000.



The team, comprising captain Raunak Sen (Crowley), Omkar Sawardekar (Omen), Adnan Badshah (Badshah), Jeet Kundra (Swifty), Anklesh Satelkar (Novaa) and Vishnu Khatri (Xesol), were assembled recently on June 13.



"Having earned a lot of recognition through DOTA 2, it feels like a great accomplishment to represent your country on the international stage for multiple games. Everyone in the team put in a lot of effort and was confident about our chances right from the beginning. This was visible in the qualifiers as we went unbeaten in the regional championships in spite of the high level of competition. I hope that we transition that form to the World Championship as well and bag the trophy," an elated in game leader Raunak "Crowley" Sen said.



The Pokemon UNITE World Championship 16 teams, qualified from 26 countries across the globe, battling to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.



The teams will be divided into four groups with the top two teams advancing to the playoffs. All games will be played in a double elimination best-of-three format while the final will be played in a best-of-five format with a bracket reset.

