Revenant Esports to represent India in Brawl Star Masters

Continuing its domination in the Indian Brawl Stars scene, Revenant Esports clinched the title of the Snapdragon Pro Series – India Challengers. The team will now be representing the country at the Snapdragon Pro Series Masters, an International LAN tournament which will take place in Japan in May.



Revenant’s road in the Snapdragon Pro Series so far has been one of complete domination. The team cruised through the open qualifiers and cemented their slot in the India Challengers on the back of a marvelous performance in Brawl Stars. At the Snapdragon Pro Series India Challengers, where the best of India fought for the two slots to Japan and a share of the $60,000 prize pool, Revenant continued their winning ways. They were the only team in the competition to not lose a single series in the Playoffs and swept their way through the Upper Bracket. The first took down True Rippers Esports and Marcos Gaming with ease in the quarterfinals and semifinals. They set up a finals bout with True Rippers Esports again, and just like last time took down their opponent with a scoreline of 3-0. The roster is comprised of:

Ashmit "Sergeant Clash" Singh

Prashant "Prashant" Malik

Moida Shashnak "Instinct" Jain

Shaurya "Hero" Shukla

With their victory, they have reserved their slot at the Snapdragon Pro Series Masters, which will take place at the Dreamhack Japan on May 13 and 14. They will be one of eight teams in the competition, fighting for international glory and a share of the humongous $800,000 prize pool. Revenant Esports’ Brawl Stars player, Ashmit "Sergeant Clash" Singh, weighed in on the team’s success, “We are a pretty new roster, formed just in January, and while we knew we were good, we never anticipated that we would be so successful. Our mindset coming into the Playoffs was that we have pulled this off once before, so we can definitely do it again. We were pretty confident of getting that slot to Japan, and now that we have it, we will be focusing on putting up our best show in the international tournament.” This will now become Revenant’s second back-to-back title as champions of India. In February, they won the Brawl Stars Championship India Monthly Finals, inching closer to qualifying for the 2023 World Finals by Supercell. Commenting on the org’s international tournament qualification, Rohit Jagasia, the Founder and CEO, Revenant Esports said, “The Brawl Star team’s qualification to Japan is a testament to our goal of nurturing esports talent to make them international stars. This has now become our second team in the span of a month to make it to an international tournament after our Pokémon UNITE squad qualified for the Asia Champions League in Malaysia. We will continue supporting the development of esports from the grassroots level and creating stars out of promising talent.”



