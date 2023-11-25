Revenant Esports secures spot in Brawl Stars World Finals Playoffs

Revenant Esports, India’s fastest-growing esports organization, has put up a truly dominant performance on the first day of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023. Taking place at the Elmia Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sweden, 12 teams from around the world are competing for the title of world champions and a share of a prize pool of more than $750,000.

The sole Indian team at the world event, Revenant Esports are competing with the goal of bringing the international trophy to the country. The team has now inched closer to that goal after a dominant Day 1 performance which has seen them advance to the Playoffs stage.



Comprised of Jerome “Response” Jiaen, Joshua “Prime” Lim, Prashank “Trashant” Malik and led by the 18-year-old Indian prodigy, Ashmit “Sergeant Clash” Singh, the team had already scripted history by qualifying for the event – as they became the first team ever from India to make it to the Brawl Stars World Finals, one of the most prestigious esports events globally.



The team was sorted into Group A, which comprised the North American heavyweights Luminosity Gaming and China’s BC Gaming. While the team fell to Luminosity, 1-3, they staged a huge comeback against the Chinese teams. The intense best-of-five series saw the Indian squad come out on top with a scoreline of 3-2.

Trashant at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 (Image Credits: Supercell)

Reacting to making it to the Playoffs stage, Revenant Esports’ Sergeant Clash, said, “Coming into the Group Stage of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023, we knew we had what it took to make it to the Playoffs. We lost to Luminosity in the first match due to some errors, but we didn’t let that set us down, and worked together to rectify them. It’s a truly exhilarating feeling that we could take down BC Gaming and make it to the Playoffs. Our team is taking it one game at a time and kudos to the boys for keeping their nerves in such a high-stakes tournament.”



Revenant Esports will now be seen in action in the Quarterfinals of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023. They will compete against the winner of Group C at 5:35 PM IST on Nov. 26, 2023.