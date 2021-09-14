PES star Hemanth Kommu qualifies for the Final of Esports World Championship

The reigning national champion of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2021, Hemanth Kommu has made his way into the Finals of 13th Esports World Championship after a brilliant performance in the regional qualifiers.



With a top-position finish in the South Asia Region, Hemanth also became the first Indian to seal a spot in the Finals at the ongoing edition of the Esports World Championships.

The Vijayawada resident was up against the athletes from Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Sri Lanka in his regional qualifiers which were held online owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old Kommu carried his winning form from the recent Nationals into this prestigious event and showed excellent display of the strategic and skilful game. The student from IIT Guwahati registered convincing victories against his opponents before securing himself a berth in the World Championship Finals, which are scheduled to take place offline in Eilat, Israel from 14th to 19th November 2021.

"It's a great feeling to represent India in the PES series, a game which I have loved playing since my childhood days. It's sheer dedication and hard work resulted in getting the spot in the Finals of EWC'21 and it allowed me a chance to bring the laurels for the country. The right mentality and proper grind towards the game makes everything possible and a sure-shot path to get the success," an elated Hemant aka peshemak7 said after securing the Finals berth at the World Championships.

The five-member Indian CS:GO team, comprising captain Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adardkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy and Harsh Jain, and Tekken 7 player Hitesh Khorwal will be seen in action in the Regional Qualifiers later as they will begin their quest for the place in the World Championship Finals on October 5.

The matches will be streamed live on the International Esports Federation's official channels.