Esports: Nodwin Gaming and Loco join hands to conduct India's first LAN tournament in 2 years

India's top live-game streaming and esports platform Loco and NODWIN Gaming, one of the world's leading gaming and esports companies have come together to launch the NODWIN Loco All Stars Invitational that will see the winner take home a mega prize pool of INR 55 Lacs. The tournament will have the Battlegrounds Mobile India teams compete on April 26, 27 & 28 and the Asphalt teams play on April 28, 2022, in Delhi NCR.



As an invitational, 16 BGMI teams and 4 Asphalt players have been invited who will play matches over the course of 3 days. The event will not be open for the audience to attend. Matches will be broadcast live exclusively on Loco in Hindi, English and Tamil.

"It makes me ecstatic to announce the first LAN tournament after a long wait of two years. With the easing of COVID19 restrictions globally, an in-person gathering of players gives us an opportunity to bring back the glory of LAN tournaments. Loco is a community-focused streaming platform that rose to prominence at a time when LAN events took a backseat and is one of the most dominant streaming platforms in India today. Together, we look forward to bringing the much-needed LAN experience to every esports lover in the country," said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.



Commenting on the association, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders of Loco said: "LAN tournaments have always been the soul of the gaming experience and we, at Loco, are pumped to provide the Indian gaming community with the first major LAN event post the lockdown. Loco is the largest game streaming platform in the country and we are thrilled to host the live telecast of this LAN event, which will be broadcast in different Indian languages including Hindi, English, and Tamil. We are excited to partner with our friends at NODWIN Gaming, who have been consistent innovators in the gaming content category. We believe this partnership will set the benchmark for LAN tournaments in the country and open up the avenue for reopening of these fan-favourite events."









