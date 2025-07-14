Marvel Rivals Season 3 - All you need to know

After a long season with multiple mid-season events, Marvel Rivals has finally reached the timeline where they launch their Season 3, named “The Abyss Awakens”. New characters, Maps, patches, modes, skins, and a lot of chances push the game to finally earn back its lost audience, which has significantly plummeted since launch. The battlepass itself will cost 990 Lattice (Marvel Rivals Lattice), which is about $10.

New Characters - Blade and Phoenix

Marvel Rivals is introducing two new characters this season, with Phoenix already joining the lineups.

Phoenix is joining as a duelist, who is one of the most important characters of the Marvel Universe. Wielding the power of the entity responsible for creation itself, Phoenix has now made Knull her next target after saving countless planets from destruction. A duelist with 275 HP and rapid damage abilities, she proves to be irreplaceable on the battlefield within the existing pool of duelists inside the game.

Blade, on the other hand, has garnered enough hype from the fans, especially because of his iconic theme track return, but there is supposed to be more waiting before players can actually play his character. Blade will be a duelist who will take down enemies up and personal, making flying and ranged enemies his weakness. Blade is expected released mid-season, much like Ultron in the previous season.

New Map - Klyntar

A brand new map, which still features the red and gooey designs showing the spread of Knull and his capabilities of mass destruction. The map format is ‘Capture the Flag’. Unlike the previous style of escorting, players heavily prefer this format as it provides a constant opportunity to contest the site while using flanking opportunities through multiple paths and breakable walls.

New Battlepass

The new season comes with a new battlepass that also offers never-before-seen skins for - Jeff, Wolverine, Hella, Magik and much more. Some of these skins also offer the symbiote variant, which is a perfect setting for the setting of the current season. Marvel fans can also see emotes directly referenced from Marvel movies, for eg. Spider-Man is able to perform Tobey Maguire’s iconic dance as an emote, sparking hype amongst fans and great demand for the battlepass itself.

And that’s all the new Season has to offer. There also hotfixes and permanent changes for character balancing, along with newly introduced team-ups and now removed team-ups, bringing about a fair balance to the game, all the while keeping things interesting for the Marvel Rivals community.