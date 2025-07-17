Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo appointed Interim Chairperson of ISSF Committee on E-Sports and Tech Innovations

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has been appointed as the Interim Chairperson of the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) newly formed Committee on E-Sports, E-Games, and Technological Innovations.

The confirmation came via an official letter from the ISSF headquarters in Munich, signed by ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo.

The committee has been tasked with exploring the role of digital and technological advancements in shooting sports. This includes virtual and augmented reality formats, electronic shooting competitions, innovations in judging and training, and strategies for digital fan engagement.

Singh Deo said the focus of the committee will be on creating frameworks to bring e-shooting into the mainstream.

“The future of sport lies at the intersection of technology and accessibility,” he said. “I look forward to working with global experts to shape a more inclusive and tech-driven future for shooting.”

The appointment comes as NRAI prepares for the first edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), which has been scheduled between November 20 and December 2, 2025. The league is expected to include elements of digital innovation, aligning with the broader ISSF mandate.

As NRAI President, Singh Deo has overseen several structural reforms, and his role in the ISSF committee is likely to further India’s involvement in global discussions around technological change in sport.

The ISSF committee will:

Assess the regulatory and competition frameworks for e-shooting and e-gaming formats;

Study international best practices in sport technology;

Recommend pilot projects and innovations in training and judging systems;

Develop proposals for enhanced digital engagement with shooting sport audiences.

India’s appointment to this committee reflects a growing role in shaping international sport policy and innovation at the administrative level.