ESports

India's maiden tri-nation invitational Valorant Championship to begin on Thursday

Hosted by the country's leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Valorant Championship -- Rise of Legends 2021
X

Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021'

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-06-02T14:19:22+05:30

India's first-ever tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021' that also features teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- will begin on Thursday.

Hosted by the country's leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Released globally in June last year, Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, California.

Players play as one of a set of agents having unique abilities, characters designed based on several countries and cultures around the world. In the main game mode, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team with each team having five players on it.

Here is the list of the Invited Teams from the Three Nations:

India:

ForceOne Esports

Team Mahi

Reckoning Esports

Samurai Esports

Enigma Gaming

Godlike Esports

Rebellious Gaming

Global Esports

Bangladesh:

Zeusaberz Esports

Gsc Headhunters

MercenarieZ

Lariox Esports

Sri Lanka:

Xiphos Outplay

uGZegg

WG Mist Walkers

WG Gunslingers


Here is the Format of the Rooter Rise of Legends 2021 Valorant Championship:



