ESports
India's maiden tri-nation invitational Valorant Championship to begin on Thursday
Hosted by the country's leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
India's first-ever tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021' that also features teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- will begin on Thursday.
Hosted by the country's leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Released globally in June last year, Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, California.
Players play as one of a set of agents having unique abilities, characters designed based on several countries and cultures around the world. In the main game mode, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team with each team having five players on it.
Here is the list of the Invited Teams from the Three Nations:
India:
ForceOne Esports
Team Mahi
Reckoning Esports
Samurai Esports
Enigma Gaming
Godlike Esports
Rebellious Gaming
Global Esports
Bangladesh:
Zeusaberz Esports
Gsc Headhunters
MercenarieZ
Lariox Esports
Sri Lanka:
Xiphos Outplay
uGZegg
WG Mist Walkers
WG Gunslingers
Here is the Format of the Rooter Rise of Legends 2021 Valorant Championship: