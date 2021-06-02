India's maiden tri-nation invitational Valorant Championship to begin on Thursday

India's first-ever tri-nation Invitational Valorant Championship -- 'Rise of Legends 2021' that also features teams from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- will begin on Thursday.

Hosted by the country's leading game streaming and eSports platform Rooter, the eight-day tournament will see participation from 16 top teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Released globally in June last year, Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games, California.

Players play as one of a set of agents having unique abilities, characters designed based on several countries and cultures around the world. In the main game mode, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team with each team having five players on it.

Here is the list of the Invited Teams from the Three Nations:



India:

ForceOne Esports

Team Mahi



Reckoning Esports



Samurai Esports



Enigma Gaming



Godlike Esports



Rebellious Gaming



Global Esports



Bangladesh:

Zeusaberz Esports

Gsc Headhunters



MercenarieZ



Lariox Esports



Sri Lanka:

Xiphos Outplay

uGZegg



WG Mist Walkers



WG Gunslingers





