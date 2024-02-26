India set to take on Indonesia in historic Esports showmatch to commemorate 75 Years of diplomatic ties

Skyesports, India’s leading esports tournament organizer, has announced a collaboration with The Indonesian Embassy of New Delhi for an esports showmatch at the India Gaming Show, as India and Indonesia commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024. The 6th India Gaming Show 2024, an international gaming, animation, and infotainment event is being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from March 14 to 16 in Pune, India.

The esports showmatch at the Skyesports Grand Slam will feature a top team from India and Indonesia competing in the popular PC game, Counter-Strike 2. This event not only celebrates the rich history of diplomatic relations between the two nations but also highlights the growing importance of esports in fostering international connections.

According to Niko Partners’ Asia Games Market Report, Indonesia boasts over 180 million gamers, while India impressively claims 421 million gamers, predominantly aged between 16 and 64 years old. This vast gaming community presents a unique opportunity for both countries to promote their gaming industries and explore avenues for further collaboration.

A representative from the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi said, “We highly appreciate the collaboration between The Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi with Skyesports in the Skyesports Grand Slam, as this is also a great opportunity to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and India by doing people-to-people contact activities. Various activities have been planned, such as an exhibition game between both teams from Indonesia and India, a panel discussion with stakeholders from both countries as speakers, and promoting Indonesia local games through Indonesia Pavillion at the Exhibition that show potentials for the Indian market.”

Commenting on the thrilling showmatch between India and Indonesia in the Skyesports Grand Slam, Shiva Nandy, the Founder and CEO of Skyesports, said, “We are thrilled to be hosting the India - Indonesia showmatch at the India Gaming Show 2024 in Pune as a part of our Skyesports Grand Slam IP. As the esports industry continues to soar globally, this collaborative initiative between Skyesports and The Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi not only celebrates the longstanding diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia but also underscores the immense potential of esports as a platform for cultural exchange and international cooperation. This showmatch exemplifies how gaming transcends boundaries, bringing together diverse communities in friendly competition, and signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of esports on the world stage."

The India - Indonesia Showmatch will be played as a part of the Skyesports Grand Slam, an international esports tournament in the India Gaming Show 2024. Besides the showmatch, the tournament will witness four elite teams – one from India, one from Australia, and two from Europe – engaging in intense esports action for the title of champions and a share of the impressive $50,000 prize pool.